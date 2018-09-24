An 11-year-old girl who had been missing since Sunday has been found safe and well.

Emma Sutherland failed to return to her home in Edinburgh’s Oxgangs Row on Sunday evening after being out with a friend.

MISSING GIRL FOUND #Edinburgh 11 year old Emma Sutherland has been found safe and well. Thank you to the public for assisting with this enquiry. — Edinburgh Police (@EdinburghPolice) September 24, 2018

Her disappearance prompted a police appeal for information as concern grew for the youngster.

In an update issued on Monday evening, Police Scotland confirmed the girl has been traced.

The force’s message posted on social media said: “11 year old Emma Sutherland has been found safe and well. Thank you to the public for assisting with this enquiry.”