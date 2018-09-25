A man who admitted trying to kill six children in a hit-and-run will be sentenced later.

The youngsters, aged between 12 and 14, were standing on a pavement in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow on the afternoon of Saturday March 24 when the incident happened.

Gerald Gavan, 22, drove at the children in a silver Vauxhall Astra as he targeted a man who was nearby.

A 14-year-old girl suffered a broken neck and had to have surgery.

The man, 21, and the other youngsters caught up in the hit-and-run suffered minor injuries.

Gavan pleaded guilty last month to the attempted murder of the children and the man.

Sentencing was deferred to the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Peter Sharp said after the plea in August: “This incident which unfolded in the afternoon of Saturday March 24 in Castlemilk was something which will no doubt stay in the minds of the young victims for a long time.

“The injuries sustained by the 14-year-old girl were so serious that she required immediate surgery.

“Thankfully she survived, however the consequences could have been much, much worse.”