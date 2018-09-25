Bank scammers, an Alzheimer’s “breakthrough” and Brexit all feature on the front pages on Tuesday.

The Daily Mail leads on a report by UK Finance, which revealed that £145 million went missing from UK bank accounts through “authorised push payment” fraud during the first six months of 2018.

The paper says the figures “reveal the scale of the fraud epidemic”, and reports that banks often refuse refunds.

The i reports that scientists have made a “groundbreaking” discovery that would allow medics to treat the cause of Alzheimer’s rather than the symptoms.

Politics continues to dominate the agenda, with the Daily Telegraph carrying a warning from business leaders that a Jeremy Corbyn government would put the economy in the “deep freeze” as Labour revealed plans to seize control of swathes of industry.

The Confederation of British Industry led warnings over Labour’s plans for state ownership of utility firms, the Daily Express reports, saying it could destroy pensions and savings.

Tuesday’s EXPRESS: Bills to soar £2,000 a year under Labour #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/NNwegS1zFb — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) September 24, 2018

The Daily Mirror reports that John McDonnell vowed to axe greedy water bosses and plough profits back into the industry in order to cut rising bills.

Meanwhile, The Times says Theresa May has faced down Cabinet critics of her Chequers plan and won support from ministers.

Tomorrow's front page: Hold your nerve on Brexit, May tells cabinet #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/De0YIM9UnB — The Times of London (@thetimes) September 24, 2018

The Guardian reports that prosecutors in England and Wales have been urged to take a more risk-averse approach in rape cases to help stem criticism of low conviction rates.

Tuesday’s GUARDIAN: Alarm as rape prosecutors are urged to abandon ‘weaker’ cases #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/SR8cVu0VTY — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) September 24, 2018

And The Sun claims a Coldstream Guardsman who was the first to wear a turban at Trooping the Colour is one of a number of soldiers to be under investigation for alleged drugs misuse.

Tomorrow's front page: First Sikh guardsman faces being kicked out of the army after testing positive for cocaine https://t.co/vm8YxE00YC pic.twitter.com/1vCOUi4BWH — The Sun (@TheSun) September 24, 2018

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that North American companies went on a 50-billion-dollar (£38bn) deal-making spree as executives ignored a pending trade war.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 25 September https://t.co/2mgrOstD2x pic.twitter.com/cviXiTvlzo — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 24, 2018

And the Metro leads on the start of a public inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal.