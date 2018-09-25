Apple’s new Screen Time feature on iOS 12 is shocking users by revealing the exact amount of time they are spending on their phones and the apps they use most.

iPhone and iPad owners who updated to the latest operating system last week have been looking at their first full weekly report, which provides users with eye-opening data on the number of times they pick their phones up and a breakdown of the types of apps they use more frequently.

Users have taken to Twitter, sharing a mixture of embarrassment and enlightenment from their results:

New screen time feature in #ios12 gives a breakdown of iPhone usage over the past week. Not bad, although alarmed that the ‘other’ category is mostly @subway and @CostaCoffee loyalty card apps and less that 1hr health & fitness 🙄 pic.twitter.com/gJ0WaTZn26 — Ross Ironfield (@RossIronfield) September 24, 2018

IPhone’s new Screen Time feature seriously shames me. — Dani Moinet (@RadiantSolstice) September 24, 2018

I just got my iPhone average screen time report from last week. pic.twitter.com/Knetj0BV2U — Sunshine & Shade Trees (@AyyyeJai) September 23, 2018

Looked at the “Screen Time” feature on my iPhone. Depressing and enlightening. And yes Twitter is number 1. — Vivek Ponnaiyan (@viveksworld) September 23, 2018

The iPhone’s new screen time feature is a wake-up call. I’ve spent 27 hours of the last six days on my phone. 100 pick-ups a day. An hour today on Twitter alone. Such a waste of time 📱 👀 — Chris Andrews (@chrisandrews89) September 24, 2018

The new iPhone update with the “weekly average screen time” alerts really makes me realize how much of a loser I really am. — REDRUM (@DanTheManHood) September 24, 2018

LMAOO my mother is so angry with this new screentime feature on the iphone. She doesn’t like having to see how long she stays on the phone. “Why can’t Apple mind their business??” — FKA⚡️Strangé (@Jecsisa) September 23, 2018

Someone tell me how to get rid of this new Screen Time thing on the iPhone. It’s not making me feel to good when I see that I’ve been on my phone for 1.5 hours, and only 1 minute of that is due to productivity lol — Josh Riter (@JoshRiter) September 24, 2018

Did y’all know with the latest iOS update, your iPhone will give you a weekly report on how much screen time you had within the last 7 days? I need to spend less time on social media 😬 pic.twitter.com/7Na4e84cEO — Jaimee I. Maddox (@legenjaimeedary) September 23, 2018

However, others have admitted that the new feature has proved useful:

Actually love this new Screen Time feature on the iPhone; it’s a good self check to see how much time I waste on my phone — Simma (@sim_saroya) September 25, 2018

Really enjoying this iPhone update. Limiting my screen time has made me read more. — Rosa Angelica Garcia (@lfpemuse) September 25, 2018

It’s on the new iPhone update! Go to Settings —> Screen Time, and then you can adjust the amount of time. It’s actually helped me be productive 😂 — Jillian Clarke (@jhclarke14) September 24, 2018

Screen Time is part of Apple’s increased focus on digital health, with the intention of helping users improve time management on their phones.

People are able to set self-imposed time limits, while also helping parents set restrictions for the apps children can use and the duration they spend on them.

iOS 12 is available on all iPhone and iPad devices from the iPhone 5S and iPad Air onwards.