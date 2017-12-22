A man has been charged with murder after a supermarket worker described as a “doting mother and a loving wife”, was stabbed to death in an aisle at work.

Customers pinned down a man after Jodie Willsher was attacked at an Aldi in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on Thursday.

Her husband Malcolm described the 30-year-old as “lovely and warm”, and always having a smile on her face.

“She was amazing, beautiful and a lovely person. She was a doting mother and a loving wife,” he said in a statement.

Malcolm Willsher with his wife Jodie (Family handout/PA)

North Yorkshire Police said the 44-year-old man who has been charged and remanded in custody would appear at York Magistrates’ Court on December 23.

During the attack, shoppers and staff apprehended a man, who was arrested by officers as they arrived at the store on Keighley Road at about 3.30pm.

The force said Mrs Willsher suffered multiple serious injuries and died at the scene.

Officers appealed for help in tracing a man in his 60s who restrained a man during the attack, but later tweeted to say he had been located.

Floral tributes were left outside the shop (Pat Hurst/PA)

Colin Breslin, regional managing director at Aldi, said Mrs Willsher was a “much loved and popular colleague”, and that they were all deeply shocked and saddened by her murder.

Matthew Barnes, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Everyone at Aldi is heartbroken by this devastating news. Our deepest sympathy goes to Jodie’s family, friends and colleagues.

“We are doing everything we can to support our people and all those affected during this difficult time.”

The town council’s mayor Andy Rankine said those who live in Skipton were “in shock and grieving” over the loss of Mrs Willsher.

One shopper who was in the store at the time of the attack said she had “never been so scared in my life”.

Tributes left by the Aldi in Skipton (Pat Hurst/PA)

The witness, who asked to remain anonymous, heard “loads of screams” then saw the victim lying on the floor and a man pinned down as “everyone screamed and ran up and down”.

She said: “I just saw the aftermath. I was so scared I ran off. All the staff were racing about, not knowing what to do.”

Floral tributes to Mrs Willsher have been left at the edge of the police cordon around the store, which is closed until further notice while police continue their investigation.

One man, who did not want to be named, lay down flowers describing Mrs Willsher as an “absolutely lovely person”.

“There’s so many people she knew, so many people affected by it. It’s shocking, an absolutely lovely person, never do any harm to nobody,” he said.

“She idolised her daughter. She put a snap on Facebook yesterday of her with her daughter cuddling in bed before she went to work.

“Nobody should ever go to work and not come home.”