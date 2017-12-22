An outbreak of the winter vomiting bug which forced hospital bosses to ban visitors from wards was caused by someone bringing mussels in for a patient, it has emerged.

Over Christmas, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Trust will partially lift the restriction on visitors, introduced after norovirus spread across a number of sites.

Officials have traced its spread to a visitor bringing in mussels for an inpatient at Wansbeck General Hospital in Ashington, Northumberland.

The #Norovirus outbreak continues to impact sites across our trust with both patients and staff affected. The following is the latest news on the outbreak and visitor restrictions: https://t.co/ti8xw1eyX7 pic.twitter.com/KoYniKuz54 — NorthumbriaNHS (@NorthumbriaNHS) December 22, 2017

It is thought to have affected at least 180 people.

Shellfish can harbour the norovirus infection.

The trust said it was working hard to allow visitors in to see patients over Christmas.

On Friday, restrictions remained in place except for relatives of patients receiving end-of-life care.

The norovirus can be harboured in seafood. (Charles D. Humphrey/Centers for/PA)

The trust hoped to relax the rules on certain wards over the weekend.

Outpatient departments have not been affected.

For more information visit northumbria.nhs.uk