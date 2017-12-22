A police officer has been accused of taking a marked vehicle to go and eat a kebab while on duty, prompting an emergency response from colleagues who were concerned for his welfare.

Pc Richard Musgrave, of Cambridgeshire Police, has been accused of breaching professional standards.

He will face a misconduct hearing on January 3 in Peterborough.

A document released by the force ahead of the process alleges Pc Musgrave’s colleagues noticed he was missing from March police station while on duty in the early hours of July 31 2016.

“Numerous attempts were made to contact Pc Musgrave by radio and mobile phone without success,” it said.

“Pc Musgrave had taken a marked police vehicle to collect Ms A and her friends and take them to a friend’s home address.

“Pc Musgrave then drove to an industrial estate in the Hundred Road area and ate a kebab.”

It said further attempts were made to contact Pc Musgrave by radio and phone but these were unsuccessful.

“Officers were dispatched to the Hundred Road area travelling on emergency response as a result of concerns about Pc Musgrave’s welfare,” the document said.

“Pc Musgrave then resumed radio contact and returned to March police station.

“When asked where he had been, Pc Musgrave told the sergeant that he had been on a burglary patrol on the industrial estate, his watch had stopped, his ear piece had come out of his radio and his mobile was on silent.”

PcMusgrave is also accused of preparing and signing a witness statement containing untrue information.

The force alleges that his actions amount to gross misconduct.

A four-day misconduct hearing is listed to begin in Peterborough on January 3.