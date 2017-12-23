A 44-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after a “doting mother and a loving wife” was stabbed to death at the supermarket where she worked.

Customers pinned down a man after 30-year-old Jodie Willsher was attacked at an Aldi in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on Thursday.

Neville Hord appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Saturday where he was remanded in custody in a hearing lasting three minutes.

Malcolm Willsher with his wife Jodie. (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

Hord, of Great Horton Road, Bradford, stood in the dock flanked by two security officers.

Wearing a blue quilted t-shirt and grey shorts, he spoke only to give his name and confirm his date-of-birth and address.

He was handcuffed as he was led up stairs into the dock in the centre of the large courtroom, but these were taken off as the hearing got under way.

There were no family members in court.

Balding Hord was told he will appear again at Leeds Crown Court on December 28.

Tributes left by the Aldi in Skipton (Pat Hurst/PA)

Mrs Willsher’s husband Malcolm described his wife as “lovely and warm”, and always having a smile on her face.

“She was amazing, beautiful and a lovely person. She was a doting mother and a loving wife,” he said in a statement.

North Yorkshire Police said Mrs Willsher suffered multiple serious injuries and died at the store on Keighley Road at about 3.30pm.

Colin Breslin, regional managing director at Aldi, said Mrs Willsher was a “much loved and popular colleague”, and that they were all deeply shocked and saddened by her murder.

The town council’s mayor Andy Rankine said those who live in Skipton were “in shock and grieving” over the loss of Mrs Willsher.

Floral tributes to her have been left at the edge of the police cordon around the store, which is closed until further notice.