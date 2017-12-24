Four people have been confirmed dead after a twin-engine plane crashed in Florida.

Polk County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Tina Mann said in a statement that a total of four fatalities had been confirmed in the crash on Sunday morning at Bartow Municipal Airport.

The plane was already fully engulfed in flames by the time fire rescue crews arrived at the scene.

Polk County Fire Rescue responded this morning to the scene of a twin-engine airplane crash at the Bartow… https://t.co/lIJPYhGscB — Polk Fire Rescue (@PolkFire) December 24, 2017

In a separate statement, the sheriff’s office said the plane was heading east into heavy fog when it took off from the airport.

The sheriff’s office said the plane crashed shortly after take-off at the end of a runway. The statement said the crash was “likely related to the fog”.

The names of the victims were not released, pending notification of next of kin.

Bartow is about 50 miles south-west of Orlando.