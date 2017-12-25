It was a subdued Christmas Eve in the traditional birthplace of Jesus on Sunday, with spirits dampened by cold, rainy weather and recent violence sparked by US president Donald Trump’s recognition of nearby Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Crowds were thinner than previous years as visitors, especially Arab Christians living in Israel and the West Bank, appeared to be deterred by clashes that have broken out in recent weeks between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces.

Although there was no violence on Sunday, Palestinian officials scaled back the celebrations in protest.

Members of a Palestinian marching band parade outside the Church of the Nativity (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Claire Degout, a tourist from France, said she would not allow Mr Trump’s pronouncement, which has infuriated the Palestinians and drawn widespread international opposition, affect her decision to celebrate Christmas in the Holy Land.

“The decision of one man cannot affect all the Holy Land,” she said. “Jerusalem belongs to everybody, you know, and it will be always like that, whatever Trump says.”

Mr Trump abandoned decades of American policy on December 6 by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and saying he would move the US Embassy to the holy city.

He said the move merely recognises the fact that Jerusalem already serves as Israel’s capital and that he was not prejudging negotiations on the city’s final borders.

Worshippers in Bethlehem (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

But Palestinians, who seek Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital, saw the declaration as unfairly siding with Israel.

On Thursday, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to reject Mr Trump’s decision. The Old City, in east Jerusalem, is home to sensitive Jewish, Muslim and Christian holy sites.

The announcement triggered weeks of unrest in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, including near-daily clashes in Bethlehem, which lies just south of Jerusalem.

Donald Trump’s decision has sparked protests across the West Bank (Nasser Nasser/AP)

By mid-afternoon, hundreds of people had gathered in Manger Square near the city’s main Christmas for celebrations, greeted by bagpipe-playing young Palestinian marching bands and scout troops.

Accompanying the decorations was a large banner protesting Mr Trump’s Jerusalem declaration.

But after nightfall, the crowds had thinned as rain fell and temperatures dipped to about 9C (49F). Just a few dozen people milled about Manger Square, while others took shelter in the church and other nearby buildings.

Bethlehem’s mayor, Anton Salman, said celebrations were toned down because of anger over Mr Trump’s decision.

“We decided to limit the Christmas celebrations to the religious rituals as an expression of rejection and anger and sympathy with the victims who fell in the recent protests,” he said.