The police watchdog is investigating after a man died when the car in which he was a passenger crashed as it was being pursued by officers on Christmas Day.

The passenger in the BMW, a man in his 30s, died in hospital after the car hit a bus stop on the junction of Prescot Road and Bell Street in Old Swan, Liverpool at about 4.35am.

Merseyside Police said the driver, a man, was arrested at the scene.

⚠ Please be advised that Prescot Road, Old swan is currently closed between the junctions of Green lane and Derby Lane while police continue to investigate a serious road traffic collision that occured in the early hours of this morning. Please avoid the area . — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) December 25, 2017

A spokeswoman said: “Work is ongoing to confirm the identity of the male and inform his next of kin.

“The incident has been referred to the IPCC.”

Forces must refer cases that involve a death after police contact to the watchdog.

An IPCC spokeswoman said: “We were notified of a fatal road traffic incident in Liverpool this morning by Merseyside Police.

“We have begun an independent investigation as initial information suggests the collision was preceded by a short police pursuit.

“We have deployed an investigator to the scene and police post incident procedures.”

Roads were closed and drivers were advised to avoid the area while crash scene investigators scoured the wreckage.

The force appealed for witnesses.