Lions and cubs enjoyed a Christmas gift from keepers in the form of trees decorated with steak baubles.

The animals at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling, were treated to the feast by staff.

Festive trees which had not made it into people’s homes were taken in and covered with pieces of meat for the lions and cubs.

Dave Warren, stand-in lion keeper, said: “It was all in the spirit of a fun Christmas-themed enrichment, which they enjoyed.

“The cubs then uprooted the trees and dragged them around as well – they always investigate novel items.”

