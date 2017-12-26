Liberians are voting for their next president with former football star George Weah and the country’s vice president in a duel to replace Africa’s first female head of state.

For the first time in more than 70 years, the West African nation founded by freed American slaves will see one democratically elected government hand power to another.

I am deeply grateful to my family, my friends, and my loyal supporters who contributed to our campaign during this extremely long election season. We are on the verge of making history for our people. #Liberia #Liberia2017 #ChangeforHope — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) December 26, 2017

Nearly 2.2 million voters have the choice between 51-year-old former footballer and senator George Weah and 73-year-old Joseph Boakai, who has been vice president for 12 years.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is stepping down after two terms in office that brought the country out of back-to-back civil wars and grappled with a deadly Ebola outbreak.

People wait to cast their votes during the presidential run-off election in Monrovia, Liberia (Abbas Dulleh/AP)

The run-off was contested twice in court, with its original November date delayed.