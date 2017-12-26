Bargain-hunters are hitting the high street for the traditional Boxing Day sales amid predictions more will be shopping this year to beat rising prices.
Around one in three Britons (34%) will go to the festive sales, up from 23% last year, according to Barclaycard.
Consumer appetite for the post-Christmas sales period fell away last year after an extended period of discounting that began well before November’s Black Friday.
VoucherCodes and the Centre for Retail Research also predict the Boxing Day sales will attract more than a third of the UK’s population, expecting them to spend a record £4.3 billion – a 12% rise on 2016.
Barclaycard’s poll found months of “feeling the squeeze” this year is resulting in many consumers looking forward to the sales to ease their budgets.
Thousands flocked to Oxford Street in central London to grab a bargain, with shoppers clutching large numbers of bags from stores like Next and Selfridges.
Queues formed inside and outside department store as people waited to get items with up to 50% off.
Security guards kept watch and maintained barriers as bargain hunters got in line for high-end brands such as Gucci, Prada, Jimmy Choo and Burberry.
