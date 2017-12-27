A less-than-brilliant Boxing Day on the high street, the latest on Brexit and the jailing of a British woman in Egypt feature on the front pages.

Fewer bargain-hunters hit the high streets than retailers wanted on Boxing Day, leaving companies pinning their hopes on online sales and overseas visitors, the Financial Times reports.

Meanwhile retailers have raised concerns of a “shoplifting boom” after police stopped attending incidents where the value of goods stolen is under £200, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Chancellor Philip Hammond has come under pressure from a group of 25 Labour MPs to release a set of “hidden” Brexit research papers that include assessments on the outcome of a “no-deal” scenario, The Guardian reports.

The i reports on a warning by West Midlands mayor Andy Street, former managing director of John Lewis, that a hard or no-deal Brexit would present a danger for business and industry.

The Daily Mirror says the family of British woman Laura Plummer, who was jailed for three years in Egypt for smuggling painkillers, fear she will die in a violent prison.

Paedophiles are using YouTube as a “shop window” to showcase abused children and share indecent images and videos of the victims, according to an investigation by The Times.

The Sun reports that soldiers at a military training base have been ordered to use gender-neutral terms and are banned from using phrases like “mankind” and “sportsmanship”.

The Daily Mail reports that health officials are urging Britons to cut their calorie intake to 1,600 calories a day, although the guidelines have been criticised as the latest example of “nanny-state meddling”.

And the Daily Express reports on research that keeping fit by helping out around the house or going for a short walk can help fight dementia.