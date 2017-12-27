Prince Harry has said his fiancee Meghan Markle had a “fantastic” time with the Queen and his family over Christmas.

Harry was quizzed about his festive break with Meghan during his guest editorship of BBC Radio 4’s flagship current affairs programme.

Asked about how she coped meeting the “in-laws” the prince replied: “It was fantastic, she really enjoyed it.”

Ms Markle and her fiance joined the Queen at Sandringham on Christmas Day and the couple were photographed walking with other royal family members to church.

The prince interviewed former US president Barack Obama for the programme and in the discussion the statesman warns that the irresponsible use of social media is distorting the public’s understanding of complex issues and leading to the spread of misinformation.

The prince joked about whether Mr Obama had been invited to his wedding next May, when asked if he was on the guest list.

Harry said: “I don’t know about that, we haven’t even put the invite or the guest list together, who knows if he’s going to be invited or not, I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.”

Harry was questioned by Today presenter Sarah Montague and he revealed he had stayed with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who live in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, while visiting the Queen at her nearby Sandringham estate.

He added: “The family loved having her there.

“There’s always that family part of Christmas (where) there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time.

“We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids.

“Christmas was fantastic.”

The presenter asked the prince if there were any family traditions that had to be explained to Ms Markle and he replied: “Oh plenty, I think we’ve got one of the biggest families that I know of, and every family is complex as well.

“No look, she’s done an absolutely amazing job.

“She’s getting in there and it’s the family I suppose that she’s never had.”

During the show Harry interviewed his father the Prince of Wales and discussed his long-held interest in the environment and protecting the world’s natural resources.

Harry sounded a positive note about the future: “As I said, we’re really looking forward to new year and looking forward to 2018.

“Because, you know, I’m determined to make sure that myself and the young generation and everybody else this pendulum is going to swing and 2018 is going to be a fantastic year and we all need to play our part.”