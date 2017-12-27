Drivers in the East Midlands were left at a standstill for more than seven hours after snow and ice caused tailbacks spanning several miles on the A14.

Following disruption in both directions due to overnight snow, the road was finally reopened in both directions early on Wednesday afternoon, albeit with traffic still moving slowly in some parts.

Northants Police tweeted that a number of broken-down heavy goods vehicles had caused severe delays between junction eight and the M1, with only one lane left open.

Highways England said it had received reports of several traffic incidents relating to Catthorpe, Leicestershire, and urged drivers to avoid the route while problems were also reported on the eastbound carriageway around Northamptonshire.

#A14 #Westbound reopened at Junction 3, traffic flowing slowly, please take it easy as roads are still slushy. @HighwaysEMIDS pic.twitter.com/tQfWJOuCYg — PC Chris Gray (@SaferRoads_Team) December 27, 2017

Several drivers near the towns of Rothwell and Crick posted on Twitter that they had been stuck in traffic as snow settled on the tarmac, with some complaining they were growing hungry and tired after being left stranded for hours.

One Twitter user, Jon Beaumont, posted that he had been stuck near Harrington, Northamptonshire, since 5.15am, while lorry driver @sjdudge tweeted a picture of his vehicle in the snow and wrote: “Well it’s stopped snowing on the #A14 … been here 5 hours and snow is so bad nothing is moving any time soon, need a #LandRover.”

Joshua Agdomar, 30, from Moulton, Lincolnshire, said he had been stuck on the road since just before 6am and had not moved since shortly after that.

A lorry stuck on the A14 in Northampton (PA)

“(There are) rows and rows of cars. I was driving up at about quarter to 6. And one of the lanes must have had about three inches of snow, so we were all forced in to the left hand lane,” he said.

“We got the chance to move in to the second lane about 6.15 and I’ve just been stationary ever since.”

Mr Agdomar said the delay had meant a group of labourers were stuck outside his home unable to begin scheduled work, and added that he was concerned his electric vehicle would run out of energy should the delays continue throughout the day.

During the blockage, Highways England advised people stuck in traffic to “stay with your vehicles, heaters on and wrap up where possible”, adding it was doing all it could to “get vehicles cleared and get you moving”.

Problems on the eastbound carriageway began to clear a little after midday, and just after 1pm Pc Chris Gray of Northants Police’s Safer Roads Team tweeted that westbound traffic was “flowing slowly” after junction three was reopened, with drivers urged to “take it easy as roads are still slushy”.