A tourist ship has struck a road bridge on the Rhine river in western Germany.

Police said 25 people were injured.

The Swiss Crystal, which had 129 people on board, hit a pillar of the bridge near Duisburg.

The water level was high at the time and the pillar is usually on land, news agency dpa reported.

The ship was heading downstream on the last leg of a Rhine tour starting and ending in the Dutch city of Arnhem. It set off on December 22.

Another ship took the 103 passengers, most of them Dutch, and 26 crew members to Duisburg.

Police said four people with more serious injuries were released from hospital on Wednesday.

The bridge was closed for several hours as a precaution, but structural engineers cleared it to reopen after carrying out checks.