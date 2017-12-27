Two people who died following a crash on Christmas Day have been named as Pc Dave Fields and Lorraine Stephenson, South Yorkshire Police said.

The force said the crash happened at 8.15pm as Pc Fields was travelling on the A57 in Sheffield.

He had been responding to another incident when his BMW 3 Series collided with a silver Citroen C3 heading the opposite way, in which Mrs Stephenson had been a passenger.

In a statement the family of 45-year-old Pc Fields said they have been left “heartbroken” by his death.

“Dave was a loving husband and dad of two, who was a dedicated officer committed to his job,” the statement added.

Both Pc Fields and Mrs Stephenson, 61, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead shortly after the collision.

A 63-year-old man who was driving the Citroen was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition, police said.

A force spokesman said Pc Fields had been in a marked car “responding to an immediate incident” when the collision happened on the 50mph road, which is one of the main routes into Sheffield from the south of the city.

Witness appeal signs at the side of the road near the scene of the crash in Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) was been notified about the crash as a matter of routine and is investigating the circumstances.

On Tuesday, Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley said: “On behalf of the force I’d like to offer my sincere condolences to all of those left bereaved by this terrible tragedy, our thoughts, love and support are extended to all those affected.

“We are doing everything we can to support them through this difficult time. I ask that their privacy is respected at this sad time.

“We have lost a friend and a colleague from our police family in this incident.

“The officer has been with us for 12 years and was a passionate, professional and universally liked officer. His colleagues, and everyone across the force, are devastated by what has happened.

“Our thoughts are with both families who have lost loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”