Sub-zero temperatures and snow are expected to hit large parts of the UK.

Met Office forecaster Charles Powell said: “It is a band of severe weather. Weather warnings are in force. There is going to be disruption in some shape or form.”

(PA Graphics)

With an amber warning of snow in West Yorkshire, the South Pennines and places such as Rochdale and Burnley, and overnight temperatures of minus 3c or minus 4C forecast, there could be some “pretty nasty travel conditions”, he said.

It will be “cold by day and cold by night”, with the heaviest snowfall of 5cm-10cm in parts of northern England and up to 15cm over higher ground.

Away from the southwest of England it will be another very #cold night across the country. Be aware of some icy stretches on untreated surfaces overnight and early tomorrow #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/wmNpC2PY5d — Met Office (@metoffice) December 28, 2017

Highways England said its gritting teams are working around the clock on routes including the M61, M65, M66, M6 north of junction 36, M62 between junctions 21 and 23, and the M60 between junctions 15 and 24, as well as the A69, A66 Old Spital and A628 Woodhead Pass.

Chris Chadwick, emergency planning officer at Highways England, urged people to “plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel”.

#SNOW forecast tomorrow Friday in the North Midlands and North of England … details here: https://t.co/FAybipEkra Be prepared, .. winter driving advice: https://t.co/BqeYDg3uAK @metoffice pic.twitter.com/SxLn0K4Qzs — Highways England (@HighwaysEngland) December 28, 2017

The amber warning is in place between 4am and 11am on Friday and a wider yellow warning for snow has been issued for southern and eastern Scotland, northern England and the Midlands.

The possibility of rain falling on previously frozen surfaces has seen a yellow warning for ice in the East Midlands, East of England, London and south-east England, north-west England, south-west England, Wales and the West Midlands.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

Northern Ireland also has a country-wide yellow warning for ice and snow from midnight until 9am.