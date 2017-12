Parts of northern England and Scotland woke up to thick blankets of snow on Friday.

Forecasters warned of disruption to travel and potential power outages throughout the day as the band of “severe” weather moves in from the east.

Cars drive in the snow-covered Charing Cross area of Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

People take photos in the snow in York (John Giles/PA)

A lorry makes its way through the snow on the A66 in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Snow covers a field and footpath in Loxley in north Sheffield (Edward Higgens/PA)

A couple walking through the snow in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A postman makes deliveries through the snow in York (John Giles/PA)

A camel stands in the snow at Mainsgill Farm near Richmond, North Yorkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A Christmas tree is collected in the snow in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A man walks his dog in the snow by Bowes Castle in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

An Eddie Stobart lorry passes through heavy snow on the A66 in the North Pennines (Owen Humphreys/PA)