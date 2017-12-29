A 25-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a police car on Boxing Day.

The vehicle was responding to a call when the collision took place at around 11.30pm on Dalston lane, Hackney in east London.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said.

A spokesman added: “I am delighted to say that while she remains in hospital and we have to describe her condition as critical, she is now off her ventilator.”

Videos posted to social media appear to show the woman being treated in the road by paramedics after the crash on December 26.

A witness who filmed the aftermath said the victim was being treated in Amhurst Road and Dalston Lane.

One video shows officers standing at the cordoned-off scene as paramedics appear to be treating someone on a stretcher.

Another clip shows multiple flashing police vehicles and buses at a standstill at a busy junction while officers patrol the scene.

The IPCC is investigating the collision and said in a statement: “The incident was mandatorily referred to the IPCC by the Metropolitan Police and an independent investigation was launched on the morning of 27 December. IPCC staff attended post incident procedures.”