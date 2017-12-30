The New Year Honours list has been published with “Saturday Knight Fever” among the best of the headlines.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star are, of course, referring to Bee Gee Barry Gibb, who has been awarded a knighthood for his services to music and charity.

The singer has dedicated his award to his late brothers, Robin and Maurice, the paper reports, while Ringo Starr, who will also become a Sir, and Dame-to-be Darcey Bussell also get a mention for their honours.

The Telegraph leads on “Darcey, the dancing Dame”, and also reports on how motorists are being caught out using their smartphones for satellite navigation because they are unclear of the laws banning use while driving.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Phone law confusion catching drivers out #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/SeQm51BuXf — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 29, 2017

“Honour for Tory MP with the PM’s fate in his hands” states the i‘s headline, in reference to key Tory backbencher Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee who has also been awarded a knighthood.

Saturday's i PAPER: Honour for Tory MP with the PM's fate in his hands #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/oyIVkOvmjP — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) December 29, 2017

Meanwhile, the police chief in charge of investigating paedophiles in the UK has told the Guardian there are approximately 20,000 men in Britain who are “potential child abusers”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 30 December 2017: 20,000 British

men ‘potential child abusers’ pic.twitter.com/vQWBWvanGG — The Guardian (@guardian) December 29, 2017

The Times reports on travel companies being investigated by Trading Standards, after an investigation by the newspaper found some were misleading customers into paying more for holidays during sale periods before lowering prices afterwards.

Tomorrow's Times front page: Travel firms dupe buyers with bogus cheap deals pic.twitter.com/FsZyKY7lLb — The Times of London (@thetimes) December 29, 2017

The Sun leads on the divorce of Louise and Jamie Redknapp after the couple were granted a decree nisi on Friday.

Tomorrow's front page: Celeb pair's 25-second divorce pic.twitter.com/dzlsL3Epa4 — The Sun (@TheSun) December 29, 2017

And the Daily Express reports on International Trade Secretary Liam Fox’s announcement that the Government has recruited 100 negotiators to strike post-Brexit trade deals.

Elsewhere, at least 800 bank branches closed across the country in 2017, the Daily Mail reports, while the Independent leads on the resignation of infrastructure tsar Lord Adonis, who is quoted as saying that Brexit is a “populist and nationalist spasm worthy of Donald Trump”.