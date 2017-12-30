A man who was admitted to hospital with no knowledge of his own name has been identified.

The patient was admitted to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on Boxing Day.

NHS Forth Valley and local police launched an appeal for information after it emerged that the man had no knowledge of his own identity and did not have any personal documents.

Update – We have now identified the patient and would like to thank everyone who shared and retweeted.https://t.co/Og1hn1i5mb — NHS Forth Valley (@NHSForthValley) December 29, 2017

The health board later confirmed that the patient had been identified after the appeal was published on social media.

