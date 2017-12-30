A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man after a disturbance in a Bristol nightclub.

Police launched an investigation after a man in his thirties was taken to hospital following a disturbance at the Blue Mountain Club in Moon Street in the Stokes Croft area of the city at around 3am on Saturday morning.

Avon and Somerset Police said the man had been assaulted and died from his injuries around two hours later.

On Saturday afternoon, the force said another man in his thirties had been arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: “A man who was assaulted was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died at about 5am from his injuries.

“We have a number of areas cordoned off in connection with the investigation and our inquiries are continuing.

“However we can confirm that the death of the man in his thirties is being treated as murder.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5217295746 or to call Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111.