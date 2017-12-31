A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Stowmarket.

Police launched an investigation after a woman, believed to be in her 60s, was found unresponsive at an address in The Brickfields in the Suffolk town at 10.20pm on Saturday.

Paramedics attended but the woman was declared dead at the scene, officers said.

Suffolk Police said the death is being treated as suspicious and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police cordon is in place at the property and anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 401 of December 30.