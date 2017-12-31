Shelling and rocket fire in the suburbs of Damascus have killed 19 civilians, according to first responders, the day after medical evacuations saved the lives of 29 others.

The Syrian Civil Defence, volunteer rescuers also known as the White Helmets, said pro-government forces shelled the rebel-held eastern Ghouta suburbs on Saturday, killing six children and 13 adults.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group and the local activist-run Ghouta Media Centre reported the same.

On Friday, the Red Cross and Red Crescent completed the evacuation of 29 patients from the besieged suburbs to receive urgent medical care in government hospitals in the capital.

The UN says about 400,000 people are trapped under the government’s siege of eastern Ghouta.