South Korea says it is inspecting a Panama-flagged oil tanker suspected of evading international sanctions by trading with North Korea.

An official from South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the 5,100-ton Koti was being held at Pyeongtaek-Dangjin port on the country’s west coast.

She did not elaborate on the specific activities crew members were suspected of.

The revelation comes days after South Korea said it was holding a Hong Kong-flagged ship and crew members over the transfer of petroleum products to a North Korean vessel in international waters in October.

Ship-to-ship trade with North Korea at sea is prohibited under UN sanctions adopted on September 11.

North Korea has come under heavy sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council as it has accelerated efforts to expand its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programme.

In recent months, North Korea has conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date and flight-tested intercontinental ballistic missiles three times, raising concerns that it is closer than ever to gaining a military arsenal that can viably target the mainland United States.