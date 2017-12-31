One sheriff’s deputy was shot dead and four were injured after police responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment block near Denver, Colorado.

The suspect also shot two civilians, before he was gunned down by police and was believed to be dead, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

A major road was shut down after the shootout in Highlands Ranch, and residents in the vicinity were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.

The office tweeted that at 5.13am local time deputies responded to the Copper Canyon Apartments for a domestic disturbance.

“During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured … Please avoid this area.”

The shooting happened at a landscaped apartment complex 16 miles south of Denver.

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Law enforcement agencies including the Parker Police Department, the Lone Tree Police Department, the Castle Rock Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol were lending assistance.

The authorities said an emergency shelter has been set up following the shooting.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said anyone who was “displaced from their homes” after police were called to the shooting scene could go to the East Ridge recreation centre for shelter.

Due to the size and cope of this investigation an emergency shelter has been set up @ East Ridge Rec Center, located at 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch. If anyone has been displaced from their homes due to this event please feel free to head there. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

A hospital where three people were taken for treatment said they had suffered non-critical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but would not release their conditions.

Law enforcement officers later escorted the body of the deputy killed in the shooting through the streets.

A line of police officers on motorcycles and patrol cars left the hospital, while someone stood on the pavement holding an American flag as the procession turned on to the street.

Two other people unfurled a flag through the fencing of a nearby road overpass as the procession went by.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the victims of the shooting, which capped a year of deadly attacks in the United States.

My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @DCSheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement – God Bless them all! #LESM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

He tweeted: “My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @dcsheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement – God Bless them all!”

Douglas County sheriff Tony Spurlock said the unidentified suspect fired more than 100 rounds in the shooting, which he likened to an ambush.

The dead officer was 29 years old and married with two children and had been with the agency for about seven months.

The four other officers were in stable condition and injuries to the civilians were not life-threatening.