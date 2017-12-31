Police are appealing for anyone who can identify a man found collapsed outside a London hospital on Boxing Day.
The man had suffered a heart attack and was put in an induced coma to aid his life-threatening condition.
He was found collapsed outside University College Hospital without identification at around 4.30pm on Boxing Day.
Because of his poor health, doctors are keen to find his family as quickly as possible.
Police describe the man’s appearance as light-skinned black or Asian, and they believe he may be homeless.
They are urging anyone with information about the identity of the man to contact CID at Central North Command Unit by dialling 101.
