Police are appealing for anyone who can identify a man found collapsed outside a London hospital on Boxing Day.

The man had suffered a heart attack and was put in an induced coma to aid his life-threatening condition.

He was found collapsed outside University College Hospital without identification at around 4.30pm on Boxing Day.

Appeal to identify man found collapsed near University College Hospital in #Camden. Suffered heart attack and currently in induced coma. We meed to trace his family as soon as possible. Call Central North CID on 101 with any info https://t.co/ap591dMjvi pic.twitter.com/9oKLRiHsZO — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 31, 2017

Because of his poor health, doctors are keen to find his family as quickly as possible.

Police describe the man’s appearance as light-skinned black or Asian, and they believe he may be homeless.

They are urging anyone with information about the identity of the man to contact CID at Central North Command Unit by dialling 101.