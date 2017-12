A horse show has been cancelled as firefighters tackle vehicles ablaze at a multi-storey car park next to the Echo Arena in Liverpool city centre.

Flames engulfed a number of vehicles next to the venue on Liverpool’s waterfront this evening, with a total of 12 fire engines called to the building at King’s Dock.

An evening session of the Liverpool International Horse Show has been cancelled after horses were evacuated to safety.

We can confirm that we are dealing with an incident at the car park of the Liverpool Echo Arena and a number of vehicles are on fire.

We were called to the scene tonight (Sunday, 31 December, 2017) at 5pm.

Stay away from the area traffic restrictions are in place. — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) December 31, 2017

No-one is believed to have been hurt and it is not yet known how many cars have been damaged.

Crews were first called at 4.42pm and were on scene eight minutes later.

Six fire engines were initially in attendance and crews, wearing breathing apparatus, are tackling the fire, Mersey Fire and Rescue Service said.

The area was evacuated along with some apartments nearby due to smoke billowing from the blaze.

Arena Car Park fire have been told everyone safe???? and no animals hurt seems a land rover went on fire on the 3rd level, horses on 1st the horses have been evacuated to Arena. Will give more news about tonight ASAP. — Joe Anderson (@mayor_anderson) December 31, 2017

Merseyside Police advised members of the public to stay away from the area and traffic restrictions are currently in place.

A spokeswoman for the Echo Arena said: “We regret to announce that the Liverpool International Horse Show has been cancelled tonight due to a serious fire in the multi-storey car park on site.

“All people and horses are safe and secure.

“We are working alongside the emergency services to ensure the fire is brought under control and to make the site safe as quickly as possible.

“Please note that there is no access to the ACC Liverpool site.

“We will provide regular updates when we can.”

Speed competition Julie Andrews takes the lead pic.twitter.com/s8vxGDQqqT — Echo Arena Liverpool (@EchoArena) December 31, 2017

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson said in a tweet: “Arena Car Park fire have been told everyone safe and no animals hurt seems a land rover went on fire on the 3rd level, horses on 1st the horses have been evacuated to Arena. Will give more news about tonight ASAP.”

The four-day event was due to finish with Sunday evening’s show.