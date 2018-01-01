Pictures of fireworks being let off to ring in the new year appear on many of the first front pages of 2018, with hospital parking, winter flu and the latest in Iran also making an appearance.

After a year dominated by political turmoil, Britons are kicking off 2018 with optimism, according to a poll by The Times.

The paper reports most people living in the UK believe their job will “be safe” in the coming year and that half of people believe their financial situation will improve over the next 12 months.

THE TIMES NYD: Britons upbeat about jobs and house prices #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/BbGzTEXofJ — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) December 31, 2017

The Sun carries a report that four Britons are feared to be among the victims of a seaplane crash in Sydney on New Year’s Eve.

Tomorrow's front page: Four Brits die in dream flight horror pic.twitter.com/j6f3o9Uah4 — The Sun (@TheSun) December 31, 2017

Rail company bosses are to be paid millions in 2018 while passengers face inflation-busting fare rises, the Daily Mail reports, along with a story on an risque comment by the Duke of Edinburgh.

A sudden rise in cases of winter flu is putting strain on hospitals and ambulance crews, the Daily Telegraph says, along with reports on Whitehall’s instructions on Brexit from the Government and a story on the Prince of Wales and his charity work.

NYD TELEGRAPH SCOTLAND EDITION: Flu bug swamps NHS 24's hotline #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/eUDlms3UXE — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) December 31, 2017

The Guardian carries a report about street protests in Iran – calling them the biggest in a decade as Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei faces calls to step down.

Guardian front page, Monday 1 January 2018: Iranians defy ‘iron fist’ threat over biggest protests in decade pic.twitter.com/NCuzhmw3c9 — The Guardian (@guardian) December 31, 2017

The Daily Mirror continues with its campaign for hospital car parking charges to be scrapped, with Lord Winston adding his voice to calls for parking to be free for patients and their families.

Diabetes drugs could help prevent dementia and reverse memory loss, according to a study reported by the Daily Express.

NYD DAILY EXPRESS: Diabetes drug boosts memory #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/GTNnZMieTu — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) December 31, 2017

Meanwhile, nurses and GPs in the North East are being told to respond to 999 calls, the i reports.