A British woman has died after falling from her boat in a marina in Majorca.

The body of Christina Marston, 43, was found in the water at Club de Mar in Palma following a search by divers and the Civil Guard on Saturday.

It has been reported that her husband raised the alarm when he awoke at 11am that day to find her missing.

It is understood the couple, originally from Southampton, Hampshire, lived on the boat.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: “We are in contact with the family of a British woman who has died in Majorca, Spain, and will continue to provide support at this difficult time.”