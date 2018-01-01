A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing victim was declared dead in the first minutes of 2018.

West Mercia Police said a woman who had suffered what is believed to be a knife injury was pronounced dead at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, at 12.12am.

A 49-year-old man from Bromsgrove has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was discovered at a property on Cloverdale in Bromsgrove. https://t.co/9lgchcpVPq — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) January 1, 2018

A 49-year-old local man was arrested at the scene in Cloverdale after police were called to the property at 11.52pm on New Year’s Eve.

The woman’s next of kin has been informed of her death, a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information that could assist the police inquiry is urged to call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.