Pope Francis has advised people to jettison life’s “useless baggage” in 2018, avoiding the “banality of consumerism” and “empty chatter”.

Francis offered his reflections on how to savour the real meaning of life as he celebrated New Year’s Day Mass in St Peter’s Basilica.

1st January >> Pope Francis’ homily for New Year’s Day Mass, 2018 (full text): the Solemnity of the Mother of God. On 1 January, the Church also observes the World Day of Peace. https://t.co/FIxNxbsC4A — Pope Francis' Quotes (@pope_francis_rc) January 1, 2018

His recipe for getting down to the essentials includes setting aside a moment of silence every day to be with God.

He said doing so would help “keep our freedom from being corroded by the banality of consumerism, the blare of commercials, the stream of empty words and the overpowering waves of empty chatter and loud shouting”.

Pope Francis offered his reflections on how to savour the real meaning of life (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Francis recommended leaving behind “all sorts of useless baggage” to “rediscover what really matters”.