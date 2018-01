Around 500,000 people lined the capital’s streets to watch the annual London New Year’s Day parade.

More than 8,000 performers from dancers to marching bands, historic vehicles to motorcycle stuntmen entertained the crowds on the route from Green Park Tube station to Parliament Square.

Cheerleaders show off their skills in the London New Year’s Day Parade (Yui Mok/PA)

A Chinese dragon heads along the route of the parade (Yui Mok/PA)

Many performers took to horseback for the parade (Yui Mok/PA)

Waiting for the Force… people dressed as Stars Wars stormtroopers and Big Bird at the start of the parade (Matt Dunham/AP)

Cheerleaders in formation at the parade (Yui Mok/PA)

Performers represented the London boroughs and countries from across the globe (Yui Mok/PA)

A motorcyclist jumps over a four-wheel drive vehicle to the delight of the crowds (Yui Mok/PA)

One of the marching bands in the parade (Yui Mok/PA)

Puppeteers manoeuvre their beast along the route (Yui Mok/PA)