The annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo has been postponed after a fire that killed one aardvark and four meerkats.

All creatures great and small were due to be accounted for when the attraction’s annual count kicked off on Tuesday.

But the stocktake at the capital’s tourist hot spot was put on hold until February as a result of the blaze on December 23.

Awful- Misha (aardvark) died, 4 meerkats unaccounted for in fire at London Zoo. Am humbled by so many messages of support. London Fire Brigade superb – liaising closely with us to ensure all safe for animals, staff & visitors. We will re-open tomorrow. @zsllondonzoo @OfficialZSL — Dominic Jermey (@DomJermey) December 23, 2017

The fire broke out in the animal adventure section of the zoo, destroying the cafe, shop and around half of the adjacent petting zoo, London Fire Brigade said.

The world-famous attraction reopened to visitors on Christmas Eve.

The annual count at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo has also been postponed until next month.