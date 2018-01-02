Thirteen monkeys have been killed in a fire at Woburn Safari Park.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Tuesday in the Patas monkey house within the African Forest drive-through enclosure of the park in Bedfordshire.

It is the latest fire to strike an animal centre, after one that struck at London Zoo before Christmas killed an aardvark and four meerkats.

A Woburn spokesman said: “Staff and fire crews attended the scene; however, devastatingly for everyone at the park, none of the 13 animals could be saved.”

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 2.37am after the blaze was spotted by security guards on a routine patrol.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “They found the outbuilding housing Patas monkeys was well alight and its roof had fallen in.

“They fought the fire using fire hoses while wearing breathing apparatus to protect themselves from the smoke and fumes. The building was 90% damaged by the fire.”

The fire service said the incident was over by 4.46am.

In the wild, ground-dwelling Patas monkeys are found in the grassland, open savannah and dry woodland of central Africa.

They can grow up to 34in (85cm) in length, with a 30in (75cm) tail, and can live for around 20 years.

The park’s website states that its troop of Patas monkeys shares a 16-acre enclosure with other species, but is housed at night during the winter months.

All other animals within the jungle drive-through enclosure are being monitored by park staff, but early signs suggest they have not been affected.

The park will remain open, although the jungle enclosure is closed while an investigation is under way into the cause of the fire.

The fire at London Zoo on December 23 – the cause of which is also not yet known – saw Misha, a nine-year-old aardvark, die from smoke inhalation.

Four meerkats were also thought to have perished after the fire broke out in the animal adventure section, destroying the cafe, shop and around half of the adjacent petting zoo.