Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle have flown to France for a winter break, according to reports.

Harry whisked his bride-to-be away to the warmer climate of the French Riviera as the UK continued to experience wintry conditions.

The couple began their new year getaway by flying in a scheduled plane in economy seats, according to the Daily Mail.

For our final highlights video, let's take a look back at some of the key family moments this year. pic.twitter.com/gwVftwrcso — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 31, 2017

Dressed casually Harry and Meghan sat at the back of the British Airways plane bound for Nice, but were soon spotted.

The prince and other members of the royal family have flown economy class before, on private trips and official visits, as it is thought it affords them some anonymity and can be cheaper and sometimes more practical than chartering a plane.

The couple flew to France on New Year’s Eve, according to reports, to spend time with friends.

Over the festive period Ms Markle spent her first Christmas with the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and other members of the royal family at Sandringham.