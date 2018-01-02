A dense morning fog has delayed flights in and out of New Delhi’s airport and disrupted road and rail travel in northern India for a third straight day.

More than 60 flights were affected at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

A backlog of flights caused delays even after the fog had lifted.

(RS Iyer/AP)

Visibility was better than the previous two days, when hundreds of flights were delayed or cancelled.

The thick fog made for hazardous road conditions, and forced the cancellation or late departure of many long-distance trains.

Indian media reported at least five fatalities in fog-related road accidents.

Fog often descends on northern India in the winter months. The morning low in New Delhi on Tuesday was 8C.