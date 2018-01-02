A man has died after plunging around 50 feet into a trench at a building site in London’s Canary Wharf.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Bank Street after his body was found shortly before 9am on Tuesday.

Scotland Yard said the victim was not a construction worker and his death is being treated as “unexplained”.

“The body of a man had been found after apparently falling into a deep trench at the location,” a spokesman for the force said.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has not yet been recovered.

“He is not thought to have been a member of construction staff. It is not being treated as suspicious.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said the incident occurred at the site of a building under construction, adding: “A man had fallen approximately 50 feet.”

An ambulance crew attended along with a hazardous area response team, London Ambulance Service (LAS) said.

“Sadly, the patient was dead at the scene,” an LAS spokesman added.