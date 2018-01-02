The National Museum of Scotland and Gleneagles Hotel have been named winners in a prestigious travel magazine’s awards.

The two Scottish destinations triumphed in the latest National Geographic Traveller’s Reader Awards, with the details published in this month’s edition.

The pair feature in a list that also includes the Taj Mahal in India and the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

The Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, which has hosted the G8 summit and the Ryder Cup. (David Cheskin/PA)

The National Museum of Scotland was named in the 2017 awards as the winner in the New National Treasure (UK Attraction) category.

The Edinburgh attraction welcomed more than two million visitors through its doors last year, the first time it hit the milestone in its 150-year history.

Officially the most popular museum in the UK outside London, it is approaching the completion of a 15-year, £80 million masterplan to transform it, with the remaining two galleries to be unveiled in 2019.

A museum spokeswoman told the Scotsman: “We are delighted the National Museum of Scotland has been named best new national treasure in the prestigious National Geographic Traveller Reader Awards.”

10 things to see and do at the National Museum of Scotland! Plan a visit to our museum this year! https://t.co/lNnu7Kv6pS — National Museums Scotland (@NtlMuseumsScot) January 2, 2018

The five-star Gleneagles Hotel in Perth and Kinross was triumphant in the Domestic Bliss (UK Hotel) category.

Conor O’Leary, Gleneagles’ general manager, told the newspaper: “It’s an accolade which reflects the significant investment we’ve made across the estate over the last 20 months, as well as our commitment to delivering an outstanding all-round guest experience.”

A spokesman for VisitScotland welcomed the recognition for both destinations.

He said: “To be recognised by such a prestigious travel publication as National Geographic Traveller is a fantastic achievement and marks a stunning year for both winners.

“They both represent the top class experiences that visitors can expect when visiting Scotland and are fantastic examples of our wonderful mix of quality attractions and accommodation providers.”

The results are published in the January/February 2018 issue of the magazine.