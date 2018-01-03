A man has appeared in court charged with the Christmas murder of a pub worker who was found dead in a park.

Kasim Lewis, 31, is accused of killing 22-year-old Iuliana Tudos between December 24 and December 27.

Ms Tudos, who also called herself Julie, was found dead in Finsbury Park, near her north London home, on December 27, having gone missing on Christmas Eve.

Court artist sketch of Kasim Lewis at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.

Lewis, of Friern Barnet, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address and nationality.

The hearing lasted no more than 90 seconds.

Ms Tudos, who police said was of Russian and Greek origin, was last seen by friends at around 8pm on Christmas Eve when she headed for a bus home from Camden.

She was due to meet them at another friend’s home in Enfield, north London, later that evening before spending Christmas Day there, but never arrived.

Police said CCTV footage showed her on the periphery of the park shortly after 8.20pm.

Her body was found three days later in a disused building located in the north-eastern area of the park.

Lewis was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.