A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a pub worker who was killed in a park on Christmas Eve.

Kasim Lewis, of Friern Barnet, north London, is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday on a single charge of murder.

He was taken into custody from an address in Dalston, east London, on Monday following the death of 22-year-old Iuliana Tudos in Finsbury Park.

Detectives investigating the murder of Iuliana Tudos [pic] in Finsbury Park have this evening charged a man https://t.co/qwCW9e8f4z pic.twitter.com/GJoRqSBoo8 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 2, 2018

Ms Tudos, who also called herself Julie, was found dead in Finsbury Park, near her north London home, on December 27, having gone missing on Christmas Eve.

Ms Tudos, who police said was of Russian and Greek origin, was last seen by friends at around 8pm on Christmas Eve when she headed for a bus home from Camden.

She was due to meet them at another friend’s home in Enfield, north London, later that evening before spending Christmas Day there, but never arrived.

Police said CCTV footage showed her on the periphery of the park shortly after 8.20pm.

Her body was found three days later in a disused building located in the north eastern area of the park.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.