Controversial columnist Katie Hopkins has joined right wing Canadian website The Rebel Media after exiting her post at the Mail Online.

The site announced that Hopkins would be writing a regular column as well as posting video commentaries and filing investigative reports.

Hopkins, who left her job at the Mail Online “by mutual consent” in November, will be writing her column for The Rebel Media under the banner of her HopkinsWorld website.

In her post, she writes: “The aim of Hopkins World is to tell the stories not being told. And to help your voice be heard at a time when too many of us feel the list of things we can’t say is longer than the list of things we can.

“When so many platforms are under the control of the Saudis, tied to fickle commercial advertisers or beholden to special interests and religious lobbyists, it is a real thrill to find a place for us to speak without censorship.

“If you hear yourself saying: ‘I’m not supposed to say this, but …’ then I am here to reassure you that you are. Your views matter. You matter.”

Other contributors to the site include former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson, who writes regular anti-Muslim columns.

My thanks to the team @TheRebelTV 2018 is going to be a big year for the stories not being told. #HopkinsWorld https://t.co/OdGskIwoDx — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 3, 2018

After leaving the Mail Online, it emerged the site had paid substantial damages and legal costs to a teacher whom Hopkins falsely claimed had taken her students to an anti-Trump rally.

Teacher Jackie Teale had in fact taken a banner made by her year eight students along to the protest featuring a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.

The Mail Online said in a statement: “We apologise to Ms Teale for this error and have agreed to pay Ms Teale substantial damages and legal costs.”

In May last year, Hopkins also left her job at broadcaster LBC.

The radio station declined to comment on her departure but it came in the wake of her tweet calling for a “final solution” following the Manchester Arena bombing that left 22 people dead.

The wording echoed the Nazi term for the eradication of Jews in concentration camps during the Second World War.

She later deleted the tweet and re-posted it with the words “true solution”.