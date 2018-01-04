Leaked extracts from a new book that claims to give an unrivalled insight into Donald Trump’s White House grab headlines on Thursday.

The papers also carry a scattering of Brexit stories, the latest on Storm Eleanor and the winter “crisis” in the NHS.

According to The Times, the book by journalist Michael Wolff says former British prime minister Tony Blair warned the President that he may have been spied on by UK intelligence services during the US election.

Tomorrow's front page: Blair ‘warned Trump’ that UK may have spied on him #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/rxnmAYAkEf — The Times of London (@thetimes) January 3, 2018

The Guardian also reports on the book, alongside a lead piece detailing a letter said to have been sent by leader of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead to police discussing rough sleepers in the area ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Guardian front page, Thursday 04.01.18: Call to clear homeless for royal wedding pic.twitter.com/3Ib2dsjRjc — The Guardian (@guardian) January 3, 2018

Britain’s £8 trillion asset management industry could be the target of a raid by French firms after Brexit, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Thursday January 4 https://t.co/68m4OY4x8O pic.twitter.com/kDjjd7Lk5o — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 3, 2018

Meanwhile farmers will be rewarded for allowing the public onto their land and enhancing the environment as a way of replacing lost EU subsidies after Britain leaves the bloc, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The Sun says the Royal Mail has been criticised for not releasing a series of stamps to commemorate Brexit, despite producing a set of 15 for television hit Game of Thrones.

Tomorrow's front page: Royal Mail blasted over stamps pic.twitter.com/CVokIkpp5Z — The Sun (@TheSun) January 3, 2018

The Daily Mail reports on a new study saying that children as young as ten are “addicted” to social media.

Storm Eleanor’s 100mph winds are to give way to a -10C big freeze as a week-long Arctic blast hits the country, the Daily Express reports.

Meanwhile The Independent and the i report on Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s apology for the cancellation of thousands of routine operations due to the NHS struggling under winter pressures.

The Daily Mirror reports on the admission by homeless “hero” of the Manchester Arena attack, Chris Parker, to stealing from victims of the bombing.

The Metro reports on a cab driver who won £24.5million on the National Lottery.