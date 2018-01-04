A fresh warning of high winds has been issued for the majority of England and Wales on Thursday.

Forecasters have warned of further disruption after Storm Eleanor battered Britain with gusts of up to 100mph, plunging tens of thousands of homes into darkness and hitting travel links.

The Met Office said some delays to land, air and sea transport are likely, as well as the potential for further power outages as wind speeds of up to 75mph move in from the south west of England.

A yellow wind warning covering all of southern England, Wales and up to Yorkshire and the Humber will be in place from 8am until 7pm.

“The strongest winds will affect southwest England and Wales during the morning, moving east to reach eastern parts of England later in the afternoon,” the Met Office said.

“Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely fairly widely with some gusts reaching 65-75 mph along exposed coasts and over high ground in the west.”

Another spell of strong winds is expected to move across much of England and Wales today. — Met Office (@metoffice) January 4, 2018

The blustery day comes ahead of a cold snap this weekend that is expected to bring plummeting temperatures and widespread frost.

The Met Office said it will be minus 10C (14F) in Scotland, gradually warming to minus 3C (27F) in the south of England on Saturday night.