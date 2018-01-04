Hopes of averting some of the rail strikes set to cause disruption to services next week have collapsed, leaving the bitter dispute over the role of guards deadlocked.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on South Western Railway, Arriva Rail North (Northern), Merseyrail and Greater Anglia, and on Monday on Southern.

Talks have been held between the union and Arriva, but they ended without any breakthrough.

The company said it will run around 1,350 services on strike days, more than half its normal timetable, with most running between 7am and 7pm.

Trains are expected to be extremely busy, said the company, adding that passengers should allow more time for journeys.

The RMT said it was prepared to discuss operational models already established in Scotland and Wales but accused Arriva of refusing “point blank” to enter into serious negotiations.

Northern Rail strike action goes ahead as company refuses point blank to enter into serious negotiationshttps://t.co/vy1GEJ7ypQ pic.twitter.com/P2gEaOI2oT — RMT (@RMTunion) January 4, 2018

General secretary Mick Cash said: “Our members are angry and frustrated that yet again a genuine opportunity to make progress in talks has been kicked into touch by the pig-headed and intransigent attitude of Arriva Rail North who simply want their staff to surrender to their demands to axe guards from half their trains regardless of the safety consequences.

“As a result of the Arriva Rail North attitude the action goes ahead in defence of rail safety, access and security and the public will understand that we are fighting in the interests of rail passengers across the region.”

Richard Allan, Arriva Rail North’s deputy managing director, said the company was committed to investing in new and updated trains, better stations and faster journeys.

⚠ Industrial action planned for January 8, 10 &12 ⚠

Please plan ahead as you journey will be affected.



You can find information on our train services below ⬇️



For all information please see here: https://t.co/On1NXv9Uj5 pic.twitter.com/NZcTzotPn3 — Northern (@northernassist) January 4, 2018

“During talks, Northern again offered to guarantee jobs and pay for conductors for the rest of our franchise to 2025 if we can reach agreement with RMT.

“The Government has also recently written to the union, guaranteeing employment for conductors beyond 2025 if RMT ends its dispute.

“Northern has asked RMT to hold a fresh ballot of conductors to give them a voice, 10 months after RMT started its strike action.

“Conductors at other train companies will get a fresh vote every six months because RMT’s disputes at those companies started under new legislation.

Due to strike action – A limited service will operate across our Network on the 8th, 10th and 12th January 2018. Full timetables can be viewed here: https://t.co/ISUnPxmfMr pic.twitter.com/1cW3KNjE4E — Merseyrail (@merseyrail) January 4, 2018

“Northern is concentrating on running as many services as possible for customers on the next RMT strike days.”

Talks were also held between the union and SWR, with no news of any breakthrough.