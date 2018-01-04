A driver is in a life-threatening condition after a car crashed following a police pursuit, leaving his three passengers with serious injuries.

Police said the 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after a Ford Fiesta, which is thought to have been stolen, struck a building on Pershore Road in Cotteridge, Birmingham.

Four people were taken to hospital, after the car they were travelling in hit a building on the Pershore Road this morning, after it failed to stop for police. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 101 quoting log 138 4/1/18. https://t.co/OM8D02U4F7 pic.twitter.com/3tF8rFdxv0 — Birmingham Police (@brumpolice) January 4, 2018

The car had failed to stop and was followed by an unmarked police vehicle for a short period before the crash at 1.30am on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “The 20-year-old driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The other three passengers aged 17, 18 and 19 are being treated for serious injuries.

“The force’s Professional Standards Department has been informed as well as the IPCC, as is normal procedure in a collision where a police vehicle is involved.”