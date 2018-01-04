President Donald Trump has said he no longer speaks with former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who savaged his administration in a new book.

Mr Trump told reporters on Thursday, “I don’t talk to him”, before he began a White House meeting with Republican senators on immigration reform.

Mr Bannon questioned Mr Trump’s fitness for office and made scandalous against the president and his family in excerpts of the book, Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House, by Michael Wolff.

And in spite of allegations and words, Trump is a great man. He is the great white hope for the USA and regardless of what seems to be going on right now. So to make things clear my support for him is unchanged! #MAGA — Steven Bannon (@SteveKBannon) January 4, 2018

As the bombshell book surfaced on Wednesday, Mr Trump unleashed on Mr Bannon in a statement, saying he had “lost his mind”.

Speaking on Thursday at the White House, Mr Trump said Mr Bannon spoke positively of him Wednesday night on his Breitbart radio show.

Mr Trump noted: “He called me a great man last night.”

The president added that his counter-attack had its desired outcome, saying: “He obviously changed his tune pretty quick.”

Steve Bannon makes allegations against the president and his family in the book, Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House, by Michael Wolff (Mary Schwalm/PA)

On Wednesday Mr Trump was scathing about his former ally over the new book which portrays the US president as an undisciplined man-child who did not actually want to win the White House and quotes his former adviser as calling his son’s contact with a Russian lawyer “treasonous”.

Hitting back via a formal White House statement rather than a more-typical Twitter volley, Mr Trump insisted that Mr Bannon had little to do with his victorious campaign and “has nothing to do with me or my presidency”.

“When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” he said on Wednesday.

Steve had the honor of working in the White House & serving the country. Unfortunately, he squandered that privilege & turned that opportunity into a nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President. Steve is not a strategist, he is an opportunist — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

The blistering attack against Mr Bannon was sparked by an unflattering new book by Wolff which paints Mr Trump as a leader who does not understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.

Later on Wednesday, Mr Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, threatened legal action against the former aide over “disparaging statements and in some cases outright defamatory statements”.

White House aides were blindsided when early excerpts from Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House were published online by New York magazine and other media outlets ahead of the January 9 publication date.

Andrew Breitbart would be ashamed of the division and lies Steve Bannon is spreading! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

The release left Mr Trump “furious” and “disgusted”, said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who complained that the book contained “outrageous” and “completely false claims against the president, his administration and his family”.

Asked what had specifically prompted the president’s fury with Mr Bannon, she said: “I would certainly think that going after the president’s son in an absolutely outrageous and unprecedented way is probably not the best way to curry favour with anybody.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the book contained ‘completely false claims’ against the President (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

In the book, an advance copy of which was provided to the Associated Press, Mr Bannon is quoted as describing a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr, Trump campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic”.

Mr Trump Jr lashed out in a series of tweets, including one that said Andrew Breitbart, the founder of the Breitbart News site which Mr Bannon now runs, “would be ashamed of the division and lies Steve Bannon is spreading!”